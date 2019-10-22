The Netherlands: “Hospitable Holland”, a showcase of projects completed in the dioceses for the homing and social inclusion of refugees

The dioceses of the Netherlands have updated the information about their initiatives and projects for refugees and migrants, and now the website of the Bishops’ Conference has posted “Hospitable Holland”, a little brochure listing the 32 projects and initiatives that are under way. It is a new edition of the first one of 2016. The most outstanding fact is that initiatives have been implemented in all of the dioceses: from meetings, where volunteers teach refugees to ride a bike or the Dutch language and culture, to special homes, where refugees can find temporary shelter. Secondly, some of these initiatives are supported by local and regional authorities and by governmental organisations, but also, “whenever needed and feasible”, by partnerships with the other religious communities, the Protestant, Jewish and Muslim ones. In other words, such initiatives and projects “help, therefore, mutual dialogue, relationships and cooperation as well as the social inclusion of refugees in Dutch society”.