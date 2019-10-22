EU Parliament: Brexit still dominates weekly agenda. Smith (Scottish), “UK in disarray”. Harris (British), “out of the EU right now”

(Strasbourg) Brexit once again dominates the EU agenda. Which is painful to Jean-Claude Juncker, who said: “It has pained me to spend so much of this mandate dealing with Brexit”, “we have made everything in our power” to ensure an “orderly” Brexit and to “protect citizens’ rights”. However, we are once again “at a standstill”. “We have done everything in our power to prepare the European Union for all eventualities”, including a no-deal Brexit. Scottish MEP Alyn Smith, from the Greens (in the big picture), decried “the bad faith of the UK Government, who has rejected any possible agreement with the EU. The UK is in disarray and PM Boris Johnson cannot be trusted”. And he added: the EU should “grant an extension, even of a year, to avoid a botched solution” to Brexit.

A completely different view is held by British MEP Lucy Elizabeth Harris (in the other picture), from the Brexit party: “UK citizens want to leave the EU right now, they do not want a second referendum”, she said, referring to a recent survey carried out in her country. The founder of her party, Nigel Farage, the most well-known face among Brexiteers, added: “Some want to reduce the UK to a EU colony. Mr Johnson seems unable to take us out of the EU on 31 October” as he had promised. “We want to leave the EU and then build” another partnership. “I do hope – he added – this will be my last plenary session at the European Parliament”.