Russia: Moscow, medical treatment for archbishop Pezzi. He will be away from the diocese for two months. Bishops’ plenary assembly ended in Novosibirsk

Back from the Plenary Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Russia (in the picture), that took place in Novosibirsk on 16th and 17th October, the archbishop of Moscow, Paolo Pezzi, announced that, “due to his health and as recommended by his doctors, he will be away from the diocese for the next two months to undergo medical treatment”. The announcement arrived at the end of Sunday Mass in the Cathedral; the diocese will be led by the vicar-general, father Kirill Gorbunov. In Novosibirsk, instead, the four bishops that make up the Bishops’ Conference discussed, in particular, “the problems of the relationship between State and Church, inter-confessional and interreligious dialogue, the liturgy and work with young people”, as told in a notice posted on the website of the archdiocese of Moscow. The bishops also decided that, from 16th to 19th July, Moscow will host the national meeting of Catholic families, and the procedure for the beatification of Gertrude Detzel will begin in diocese of St Clement in Saratov. The assembly was also attended by the apostolic nuncio, Celestino Migliore. Then, during the day, the Bishops’ Committee for social and charitable work gathered and reviewed two documents: “human resource policy of Caritas Russia” and “environmental ethics of Caritas Russia”.