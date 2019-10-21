Council of Europe: European Parliamentary Summit in Strasbourg on 24-25 October. Moscow to host conference on prevention of domestic violence

(Strasbourg) The Council of Europe’s agenda is full of events this week. The highlight is the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament, which will be attended by some 60 presidents of national parliaments and 300 delegates. The two-day event (24-25 October) will be an opportunity to exchange views on the future of the Council, the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda, and the protection of women in politics and in the public discourse. Another event, that started today, is the training course for judges and prosecutors from six Eastern Partnership countries as part of the project “Women’s access to justice: application of the Istanbul Convention and other European gender equality standards”. Tomorrow, 22 October, the “Working Group of the European Committee of the Regions for the Western Balkans” will be meeting in Mostar to address the longstanding political impasse that has prevented local elections from occurring for over the last decade. On 22-23 October, a regional conference in Sarajevo will mark the launch of a project to fight radicalisation in prisons and to meet the challenges of prison systems in the Western Balkan region. Finally, Moscow will host the conference “Prevention of domestic violence” on 25 October, jointly organised by the Council of Europe, the Union of Young Lawyers of Russia, and the Embassy of France in Russia.