Migration: Scouts and FOCSIV appeal to EU Parliament. Manage migration for the benefit of common good while respecting the person

(Brussels) “An appeal to the European Parliament” to show in its political decisions that it is possible to manage migration for the benefit of the common good while also respecting the person. It will be submitted to EP President David Sassoli by the national adult scouting and guiding organisations of many European countries and by the Italian Federation of non-governmental Christian organisations (FOCSIV) in Brussels on 8 October. Building on the journey of reflection and mobilization that began in Italy in 2016, scouts from different countries are now calling for concrete commitments. These include the reform of the Dublin Regulation for a European asylum system; making sure migrants are not confined to buffer zones; supporting the integration of migrants in host countries; combating human trafficking; opening regular migration channels; protecting the rights of children and minorities; and promoting intercultural inclusion among young people. The appeal will be submitted during a meeting that will feature – in addition to President Sassoli’s address – a panel debate with Luca Jahier, President of the European Economic and Social Committee, and Mathius Lukwago, President of the World Committee of Scouts. The conclusions will be entrusted to Laura Corrado (European Commission); Beatrice Covassi (former head of the European Commission Representation in Italy); and Italian MEP Patrizia Toia.