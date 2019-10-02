Brexit: EU launches measures to support workers made redundant or affected in case of “no-deal”

(Brussels) Measures to support workers and self-employed persons whose jobs “may be affected as a consequence of no-deal Brexit” were approved today by the Council of Ministers of the EU. The aid will be provided thanks to today’s decision to broaden the scope of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF), set up in 2006 to support workers who would lose their jobs as a result of globalisation-related structural changes. These measures will ensure that anyone who loses their job as a result of hard Brexit will not be let down”, said Finnish Minister of Employment Timo Harakka, who presided over the work of COREPER, the meeting of member states’ ambassadors in the Council’s Permanent Representatives Committee. “Solidarity is a core value of the EU and we have to make sure that in the event of major economic disruption nobody is left behind”, Mr Harakka added. These measures will apply “from the day following that on which the Treaties cease to apply to the UK if there is no withdrawal agreement in place”, but not if an agreement is reached.