Poland: Warsaw, 33 hours of prayer and adoration. Mr Wolski, “show the value and meaning of your encounter with God”

“You will have my strength” – this is the title of the prayer meeting organized in Warsaw on 19 and 20 October in the context of the initiative “Serce Dawida” (David’s heart) launched by the 24/7 Foundation (24 hours of prayer for 7 days). “The event will be an opportunity to show modern man the value and deep meaning of a personal encounter with God, which can lead to a real change of life”, said Marcin Wolski, who has been the promoter of “Serce” since 2016 and has been committed to the “creation of a place where prayer and adoration may continue without interruptions, always”. During the 33 hours of prayer and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – from 9am on Saturday, 19 October, to 6pm on Sunday, 20 October -, 15 conferences will be held, featuring Polish and foreign preachers, a concert with religious songs, a confessions night and a prayer vigil. Following the Mass celebrated by Mgr. Janocha Michał on Sunday, participants will be shown a message recorded for the occasion by the Archbishop of Warsaw, Card. Kazimierz Nycz; the Archbishop of Lódz, Mgr. Grzegorz Ryś; and the Archbishop of Wroclaw, Mgr. Józef Kupny. Alongside the conferences on the main stage of the Expo Centre in Warsaw, debates and round tables will take place in the adjacent rooms. The programme also features four sessions of the theological Forum and a special itinerary aimed at young people so that they “become credible witnesses to their personal encounter with Jesus in their environments”.