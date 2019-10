(Brussels) “We are very happy. We all worked for an orderly exit of the United Kingdom”, said the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, commenting on the news that an agreement has been reached on Brexit. “Now – he added – we have to see the text of the deal, then there will be the pronouncement” of the European Council. After that “there will be the vote in Westminster. The European Parliament is naturally ready to do its job and its duty”.