Brexit: Juncker, agreement shows “willingness of both sides to do what is best for EU and UK citizens”

(Brussels) The European Commission “recommends” the European Council to “endorse” the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement, “including a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland”, and to “approve a revised Political Declaration on the framework of the future EU-UK relationship”. In an official statement just released, the Commission also recommends that “the European Parliament give its consent to this agreement” which is the fruit of a “series of intensive negotiations between the European Commission and UK negotiators over the past few days”. Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, said: “This agreement is a fair compromise between the EU and the UK. It is testament to the commitment and willingness of both sides to do what is best for EU and UK citizens. We now have a newly agreed Protocol that protects peace and stability on the island of Ireland and fully protects our Single Market”.