Brexit: Johnson, “c’è l’accordo” con l’Ue. Juncker raccomanda al Consiglio europeo di approvarlo

(Bruxelles) “Abbiamo un nuovo grande accordo”: è twitter lo strumento con il quale il premier britannico Boris Johnson dichiara il buon esito dei negoziati con l’Ue per il recesso del Regno Unito.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

La notizia, per ora priva di particolari, è confermata dal servizio dei portavoce della Commissione, mentre Jean-Claude Juncker afferma, sempre via twitter: “Dove c’è la volontà, c’è un accordo, equo ed equilibrato per l’Ue e per il Regno Unito ed è la testimonianza del nostro impegno a trovare soluzioni. Raccomando al Consiglio europeo di sostenere questo accordo”.