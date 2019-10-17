Approfondimenti
Sinodo Amazzonia
Papa in Mozambico, Madagascar e Maurizio
Crisi di governo
Tre anni dal sisma
Proteste a Hong Kong
Tutti
Politica

Brexit: Johnson, “c’è l’accordo” con l’Ue. Juncker raccomanda al Consiglio europeo di approvarlo

Contenuti correlati

(Bruxelles) “Abbiamo un nuovo grande accordo”: è twitter lo strumento con il quale il premier britannico Boris Johnson dichiara il buon esito dei negoziati con l’Ue per il recesso del Regno Unito.

La notizia, per ora priva di particolari, è confermata dal servizio dei portavoce della Commissione, mentre Jean-Claude Juncker afferma, sempre via twitter: “Dove c’è la volontà, c’è un accordo, equo ed equilibrato per l’Ue e per il Regno Unito ed è la testimonianza del nostro impegno a trovare soluzioni. Raccomando al Consiglio europeo di sostenere questo accordo”.

© Riproduzione Riservata

Quotidiano

Quotidiano - Italiano

Territori
Accetta l'informativa sulla privacy