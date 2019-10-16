Pope Francis: message to FAO, “what we are accumulating and wasting is the bread of the poor”.

“The battle against hunger and malnutrition will not end as long as the logic of the market prevails and profit is sought at any cost, with the result that food is relegated to a mere commercial product subject to financial speculation and with little regard for its cultural, social and indeed symbolic importance”. Pope Francis wrote this in his message to the FAO to mark World Food Day. “Our first concern should always be the human person: concrete men, women and children, especially those who lack daily food and have a limited ability to manage family and social relationships”, Pope Francis stated. “When priority is given to the human person, humanitarian aid operations and development programs will surely have a greater impact and will yield the expected results. We must come to realize that what we are accumulating and wasting is the bread of the poor”.