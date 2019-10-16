EU: Mogherini on migration, “no country can address this complexity alone”

(Brussels) “Over the past years, we have built an EU external migration policy when there was none. We have developed new partnerships and strengthened the old ones, starting with the African Union and the United Nations”, said the EU’s Foreign Affairs High Representative Federica Mogherini (pictured together with Commissioner Dombrovskis), following the meeting of the European Commission in Brussels today. “Together we are saving lives – she added – and protecting those in need by enabling legal migration channels, addressing the drivers of migration, and fighting against smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings. The past years have confirmed that no country can address this complexity alone. It is only by working together, by joining forces that we can tackle these global challenges in an effective, human and sustainable way”. The Commission prepared a report ahead of the European Council meeting tomorrow and the day after, which takes stock of the steps taken by the EU in the area of migration and sets out “those areas where work must continue to address current and future migration challenges”. The paper, however, seems to paint an over-optimistic picture of the tragic events occurring daily in the Mediterranean (shipwrecks, human trafficking…), of migrant detention centres in Libya, and the pressure faced by Malta, Italy, Greece and Spain in the reception of refugees against a background of almost total indifference on the part of Northern and Central European countries.