EU: Avramopoulos (Commission) on migration, “Syria and Libya our top concerns”. Brexit, talks going on

(Brussels) “These past years have shown that only together as a Union we are capable of responding to extreme circumstances. Collectively, we have laid down the structural and operational foundations for a comprehensive European migration system that not only responds effectively and delivers results, but also promotes solidarity and responsibility. While there is still more work to do and the situation remains fragile, we are much better prepared than we were in 2015” to manage migration flows. Dimitris Avramopoulos (pictured) reports on the outcome of today’s European Commission meeting. The College addressed the urgency of Brexit ahead of the European Council of 17-18 October. The budget was also discussed along with the “critical situation” between Turkey and Syria. Speaking about Brexit, the Commissioner said that the talks between the EU and the UK “continued late into the night” and “are still going on”. The Chief negotiator Michel Barnier will report on them later on today. As for migration, his portfolio, Commissioner Avramopoulos listed the “achievements” of recent years, during which a “common European response” has been sought. “Let there be no mistake – he told accredited journalists -, we have achieved a lot, with a decrease in the number of arrivals, but much remains to be done”, “including a reform of the Asylum System” (Dublin Regulation). “The conflict in Syria and the situation in refugee camps in Libya are our top concerns. We must always be ready, because we do not know what lies in store for us”.