EU: Social Summit tomorrow between political institutions and economic partners. Transition to sustainable economy on the agenda

(Brussels) The traditional “Tripartite Social Summit”, a forum for dialogue between the EU institutions and economic and social partners, will be held at the headquarters of the European Council in Brussels tomorrow, 16 October, ahead of the meeting of Heads of State or Government scheduled for the next two days. The main theme of the autumn Social Summit (the other summit takes place in spring) is “Progressing on the social and economic dimensions for a competitive, fair and sustainable Europe: The role of social partners and social dialogue”. Discussion will focus on three areas: “a just transition to a climate neutral economy”; “investing in skills and improving access to adult training”; and “designing an industrial policy fit for the future”. Tomorrow’s Social Summit will be the first to discuss a topic directly linked to climate change and its impact on the economy. “The transition to a climate-neutral economy – a statement reads – presents both opportunities and challenges for the EU’s economy, industry and citizens. While the number of jobs is expected to increase in number of sectors, for other sectors the transition may pose challenges”. The Summit (2-5pm, Justus Lipsius building) will be attended by EU leaders (Tusk and Juncker) and by representatives of BusinessEurope (entrepreneurs), ETUC (European Trade Unions), and SMEs.