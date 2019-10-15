EU: Bratislava home to new European Labour Authority. ETUC (trade unions): rights and crackdown on social dumping

(Brussels) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the European Labour Authority (ELA) in Brussels tomorrow. The new institution, headquartered in Bratislava, will improve access to information for individuals and employers about their rights and obligations; support cooperation between EU countries in cross-border enforcement of EU law; and mediate and facilitate a solution in cases of cross-border disputes between national authorities or disturbances in the labour market. The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) is to refer nine cases to the ELA for further investigation. The cases, a statement explains, which are “typical of the widespread abuse of posted workers”, are about pay discrimination, holiday pay and sick pay being withheld, and non-payment of social security contributions. They concern workers being sent from Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Slovenia to work in Germany, Austria and Denmark. “This is the downside of free movement for services on the EU internal market”, said ETUC Deputy General Secretary Per Hilmersson, who will also sit on the ELA’s Management Board. “We need to see a crackdown on rogue employers who are making big profits from social dumping at the expense of vulnerable workers and public trust in freedom of movement”.