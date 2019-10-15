Daphne Caruana Galizia: Mgr. Scicluna (Malta) to SIR, “we pray for the gift of justice”. Events on the island and in Brussels

“On the second anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s brutal murder, let us pray for her eternal repose and for the gift of justice, that each and everyone may get what they deserve”. The Archbishop of Malta, Mgr. Charles Scicluna, said this in an interview with SIR news agency, voicing his hope and prayer that “those who investigate her premature death may bring to justice the perpetrators and anyone involved”. He stressed the need for “the gifts of prudence and wisdom, but also of integrity and courage”, in relation to this sad case. Numerous events are being held in Malta and across Europe to remember journalist Caruana Galizia who was brutally killed in a car bomb blast on 16 October 2017 (in the picture: her portrait at the European Parliament who had a press room in Strasbourg named after her).

One of such events is today’s release in Malta of a report by Reporters Without Borders on “The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Malta’s deteriorating press freedom climate”. Tomorrow a silent demonstration will take place in the village of Bidnija, where the investigative journalist lived and was killed. A Mass will be celebrated in Valletta, at 6pm, with the participation of Fr. Luigi Ciotti. It will be followed by a march throughout the city centre, ending outside the Court with a number of speakers taking the floor. The EU Parliament is hosting a conference in Brussels, on 17 October, on “Risking everything to uphold EU values and democracy: protecting journalists in the EU”, with the participation of Matthew Caruana Galizia.