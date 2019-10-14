Bosnia and Herzegovina: EU Council confirms “EU Perspective” for “a single, united and sovereign country”

(Brussels) “The Council reiterates its unequivocal commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU perspective as a single, united and sovereign country”. This is according to a decision adopted by the Council of the EU today. “Taking into account that since last year’s general elections, governments have not yet been formed in Bosnia and Herzegovina on State and Federation levels, the Council renews its call on Bosnia and Herzegovina to proceed with government formation and start work without any further delay, in the interest of all citizens”. The Council recalls that “effective implementation of reforms is necessary to advance on the EU path”. The European ministers welcome “the continued presence of Operation Althea” (the EU’s military presence in the Balkan country) and call on “the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina to accelerate, with the support of the international community, their efforts in the disposal of ammunition, weapons and explosives surplus, as well as in demining”.