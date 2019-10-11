Nordic countries: start of preparations for Nordic Family Day 2020. “Love in the family: a force for the Church”

Preparations have begun for the Nordic Family Day, the four-day event taking place every five years in a different Nordic country, whose goal is to make families “experience friendship in faith with other families and with bishops”. The next rally will take place on 21-24 May 2020 in Rolvsøy, Norway. The Nordic Bishops invite Catholic families in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland to attend the gathering whose theme will be “Love in the family: a force for the Church”. This edition will be coordinated by the pastoral department of Norway, but the programme is being prepared with the contribution of the five countries, through the Northern Catholic Council for the Family. The programme has not yet been finalised, but “clearly something has been agreed upon”, the organisers explained: a trip to Fredrikstad and a solemn celebration with the bishops in the Church of Saint Bridget, on Saturday 23 May. Some 200 people are expected to take part in the event. There will be catecheses for different age groups, hands-on lab sessions and movies, discussion groups for young people, as well as leisure and sports activities, celebrations and prayer.