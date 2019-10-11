EU: Vocational Education and Training Week. “Encouraging people of all ages to discover their talent”

(Brussels) “I truly believe that vocational education and training (VET) helps people to start and build up fulfilling careers at any age. This is why I want VET to become a valid smart choice for both young people and adults”. Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Labour Mobility, said this as she presented the European Vocational Skills Week 2019, that will take place in Helsinki from 14 to 18 October. Hosted by the European Commission in partnership with the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU, this fourth edition “will continue to encourage people of all ages to discover their talent through vocational education and training”. Finnish Education Minister Li Andersson (pictured) said: “Vocational education and training is an attractive choice in Finland. Almost half of the young apply for vocational education and training immediately after basic education. Our goal is to raise the education level of the entire Finnish population. To achieve this, we need strong investments. That is also the most effective way to increase employment, equality and well-being”. “Rapid technological change – she added – increases the need for continuous learning. In order to ensure that everyone can continue to update their knowledge, skills and competences throughout their lives, we need to develop effective and future-oriented education and training policies”.