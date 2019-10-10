Poland: conclusion of Bishops’ plenary assembly. Message for 13-October election, “moral duty to participate”

During their 384th plenary assembly, which ended in the afternoon of 9 October, the Polish Bishops approved the new rules for the formation of priests “in accordance with the Holy See’s most recent indications”. On the occasion of the Special Missionary Month, they thanked all those who support, materially or with their prayers, “the numerous works of evangelisation” carried out throughout the world. Referring to Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio “Vos estis lux mundi”, the prelates, in their final statement, insisted on the importance that the information about the person in charge of dealing with abuse victims in each diocese be readily available even online. The Bishops set up a special Foundation whose purpose is to “help the victims of abuse in the ecclesial community”. The Polish Bishops also took note of the statistics which indicate that Sunday is when people can dedicate the most time to family life, due to the mandatory closure of shops. Finally, the statement recalls that “human dignity requires the protection of every human life from conception to natural death” and that “the fundamental right to life has a universal character and belongs to every human being, regardless of his/her faith”. In the run-up to the election in Poland, scheduled for Sunday, 13 October, the Bishops “stress the moral duty to vote”, echoing the recent Message addressed to the Polish citizens by the President of the Bishops’ Conference, Mgr. Stanisław Gadecki.