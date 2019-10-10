EU Parliament: reminder to Member States, European programmes and investment at risk without multiannual budget

(Brussels) EU investment for 2021-2027 could be disrupted if Parliament and Council do not reach an agreement on the MFF. The European Parliament, which is holding its plenary session in Brussels, has approved by a large majority a resolution that warns against the risk of further delays in agreeing the Multiannual Financial Framework. The text calls on the Commission to table a contingency plan, since there is a “clear risk” that “the complex negotiations” between “Parliament and Council will not be finalised successfully by the end of 2020”; delays “could result in funding for the EU programmes in 2021 being disrupted”. The Council (which is composed of representatives of the Governments of the Member States) has not yet reached a common position on the budget for the next seven years. The Commission tabled its legislative proposals for the next MFF in spring 2018; Parliament adopted its position in November 2018 and is ready to negotiate the final figures of the MFF with the EU Governments. “About 93% of the EU budget – a statement from the EP reads – funds real activities on the ground in EU countries and beyond. It goes to citizens, regions, cities, farmers, researchers, students, NGOs and businesses”.