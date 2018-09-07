CCEE: European bishops in Poland to speak about solidarity. President of the Republic Duda also invited

Bishops will delve into the state of solidarity in Europe, and the mission of the Church, during the second day of the CCEE assembly in Poznan; they will examine relationships between bishops’ conferences and States. Finally, the session will also include illustration of the activities and priorities of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, which will be presented by the Secretary of the Vatican body, Msgr. Bruno Marie Duffé himself; the CCEE Report; and illustration of the activities carried out or scheduled by CCEE commissions. “The importance of the Church for Polish society – it is said in the press release of the event – is confirmed by the presence, in the opening session, of several civil and ecclesial authorities, representatives of the local and national government, as well as leaders of other Christian Churches. President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda will also take part in some works, in the afternoon of Saturday, September 15th”. The plenary assembly will end on Sunday, 16 September, with the celebration of the Eucharist, in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, Poznan, together with the local community.