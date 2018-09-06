Council of Europe: Strasbourg, Symposium promoted by the Permanent Mission of the Holy See. “The challenge of universality”

(Strasbourg) “The challenge of universality. Exchanging glances 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”: this will be the topic of the Symposium due to take place at Palais de l’Europe, in Strasbourg, on Monday, September 10th, on the resolve of the Permanent Mission of the Holy See to the Council of Europe. The Symposium is organised in partnership with the International Catholic Child Bureau (BICE) on the 70th anniversary of its foundation and with the European Centre for Law and Justice (Eclj-Strasbourg). The list of guest speakers includes Emmanuel Decaux, emeritus professor at Panthéon-Assas University, Paris II, Guido Raimondi, president of the European Court for Human Rights, and archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States. The meeting will be chaired by Alessandra Aula, general secretary of BICE.