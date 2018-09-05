+++ Pope Francis: sends card. Krajewski to “Mondo Migliore” with ice creams. “A small sign of his tenderness for you” +++

(Rocca di Papa) A big party at the “Mondo Migliore” centre in Rocca di Papa, today. Bringing Pope Francis’s blessing to migrants, the Papal Almoner, cardinal Konrad Krajewski, stopped there for lunch and took ice creams to all the guests who were there. “It’s the Holy Father’s blessing for them”, the cardinal said to SIR, as he explained why he was there: “Especially for those who leave. We hope they will find a generous Christian heart, here, in Italy, everywhere, and will feel at home at last”.

Welcomed by the children with cries of joy and pleasure, the cardinal gave all the people there a picture of Pope Francis and some ice creams to celebrate. “They are not meant to cool down the hearts”, he joked: “Quite the opposite. They are a small sign of the Pope’s tenderness for them”.

35 of the 100 migrants from the Diciotti ship, taken over by the Italian dioceses, are left. Eight of them will leave for Turin later today. People from Turin’s Migrantes are already at the “Mondo Migliore” centre to take them over. In greeting them, the cardinal told them: “I bring you the greetings of this white-clad man called Pope Francis. He supports and blesses you”.

