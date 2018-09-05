Pope Francis: audience, “Sunday is the day for making peace with life”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“Sunday is the day for making peace with life, saying: life is precious; it is not easy, at times it is painful, but it is precious”. Pope Francis said this in his General Audience catechesis today. “Sunday is not the day for cancelling out the other days but for remembering them, blessing them and making peace with life”, Pope Francis said, adding off the cuff: “How many people have many opportunities to enjoy themselves, and yet do not live in peace with life!”. The day of rest, the Pope said about the third commandment, “is God’s joy for what He has created. It is the day of contemplation and blessing. It is the moment of contemplation, it is the moment of praise, not escape. It is the time for looking at reality and saying: how beautiful life is!”. “In contrast to rest as flight from reality, the Decalogue places rest as the blessing of reality”, the Pope remarked: “For us Christians, the centre of the day of the Lord, Sunday, is the Eucharist, which means thanksgiving. It is the day for saying to God: thank You Lord for life, for Your mercy, for all Your gifts”.