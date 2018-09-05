Latvia: “White Night” in Riga to await the Pope. “When the impossible becomes possible”

A night full of art to await Pope Francis: this is the “White Night”, the special initiative organised in Riga, Latvia, between 8 and 9 September, by the Information Centre of the Catholic Church in cooperation with various youth associations. The event will feature artists from the Baltic States and will have as its theme “When the impossible becomes possible”. The latter was chosen to inspire reflection on some of the events that unite Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in 2018: the centenary of the restoration of independence, Pope John Paul II’s visit in 1993, and Pope Francis’ visit at the end of September. At the premises of the Holy Family in Tallinn, an exhibition will be unveiled in the afternoon, which will be an occasion to reflect on how “at times, in history too, the impossible becomes possible”. A concert will follow. The exhibition will feature glass artist Kai Kiudsoo-Värv from Tallinn, representing Estonia; young artist Arta Skuja, representing Latvia; and artist and designer Dovilė Gudačiauskaitė, who will present a project with clothes made by people undergoing addiction rehabilitation, representing Lithuania. Visitors will have a chance to see the socks knitted for Pope Francis and vote to decide the most beautiful pair that will be donated to him, while the other pairs will go to those affected by war in Ukraine. The venue for this artistic event was once a Cistercian monastery and will also provide the setting for Pope Francis’ luncheon during his stay in Latvia.