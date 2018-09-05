Comece: online magazine Europeinfos about European University, Brussels’ “House of History” and the “demographic springtime” of Fafce

(Brussels) The September issue of Europeinfos, the monthly magazine of Comece, the Commission of EU Bishops Conferences, is online now. It opens with a piece on the Baltic countries, which are celebrating the 100th anniversary of independence, with a leading article by the archbishop of Vilnius, Gintaras Grusas, about freedom. Then, the magazine deals with “Internet governance” and the EU Commission’s efforts to make the development and use of the Internet “be always in the users’ interest”: an interview with Cristina Monti from Connect general management explains the challenges and the “Next Generation Internet” initiative. Europeinfos makes critical reflections on the idea of a “European universities’ network” envisaged by French President Emmanuel Macron in his speech on Europe at the Sorbonne on September 27th 2017. In addition, the monthly magazine deals with the controversy that surrounds the “House of European History”, the museum that since May 2017, not far from the headquarters of the EU institutions in Brussels, has been the symbol of the intention to create a common, though somehow limited, memory, as described in Martin Maier’s article. Lastly, the bishops’ monthly magazine goes back to two “third-party” pieces that have been published in the last few months: the “Resolution for a Demographic Springtime” of the Association of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (Fafce) and a document from Secours Catholique – Caritas France, “finance to citizens”, a reflection on the financial system ten years after the 2008 crisis.