Nordic countries: bishops’ letter in preparation to the arrival of St Therese of Lisieux’s relics

“We should understand this pilgrimage, in which St Therese’s and her parents’ relics will come to us, as a visible sign, actually as an almost physical one, of God’s infinite mercy for His people. The relics remind us of our call: being changed by God’s Grace in Jesus Christ” and thus “share the message of the Gospel with all those we come into contact with, during our earthly pilgrimage”. This is a passage from the letter that the bishops of the Nordic countries published in preparation to the Scandinavian land being visited by the relics of St Therese of the Child Jesus and her parents, Louis and Zélie Martin, which will be touring the five countries from September 28th to November 12th. Such “visit” also reminds us of “the deep importance of the family as an institution”, the bishops write, then they wish this experience “may help us embrace the love of the Father, so that, helped by the Holy Spirit, we can follow Christ more and more closely and faithfully” and become “credible witnesses”, not least because “there are lots of people in our countries, who either consciously or not, wish to hear and receive the message of God’s infinite mercy”. In the letter published in multiple languages, the bishops explain the meaning of the pilgrimage, of the worship of the relics for the Catholic Church, and the meaning of the saint’s life and spirituality.