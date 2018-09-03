EU: pensions, fraud and the situation in Venezuela on Brussels agenda. EPP Meeting in Vienna, “new fairness for Europe”

(Brussels) This week will be full of meetings for the Parliamentary Committees in Brussels. According to the weekly newsletter of the European People’s Party (EPP), the highlights of the week include a discussion by the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Affairs today on the “Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP)”, a new form of social security scheme which, in the Commission’s plan, will be available alongside national pension schemes. The EPP says it “is in favour of a simple, safe, transparent and low cost pension product”. Also today, the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs will meet to decide on the introduction of several updates to existing legislation targeting fraud of credit cards and non-cash means of payments, while the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee will vote on a request to set up “administrative cooperation to help speed up recognition of products that do not fall under harmonised EU law”. Another highlight in the EPP’s weekly agenda is the meeting of the Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI), scheduled for Thursday in Brussels, that will deal with Venezuela: the “economic collapse” is driving the country towards “one of the world’s largest refugee crises”, comparable with those of Syrians or Rohingya Muslims. The EPP will defend the view that “the serious breaches of the rule of law and human rights in Venezuela must be swiftly addressed with concrete measures from the EU and the international community”. Finally, the EPP will be holding a meeting in Vienna (6-7 September) to discuss “New Fairness for Europe” in light of “digitalisation, globalization and the dominance of some Internet giants”.