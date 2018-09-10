Synod on Youth: meeting of Nordic Bishops, confidence in the new generations and transmission of responsibilities

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

The autumn plenary assembly of the Nordic Bishops has come to an end in Szczecin, Poland, this morning. At the beginning of their work, the Bishops “clearly expressed their support for Pope Francis, assuring him of their prayers and support”, the final statement released at the end of their meeting reads. Indeed, at the opening of their plenary on 5 September, the Bishops had written a letter in response to Pope Francis’ letter dated 20 August, also referring to the present time, “when the Church is almost torn apart by disputes”, and to the “personal attacks” on the Holy Father. In their letter, the Bishops invited the faithful of the five Nordic countries to a Day of Fasting (on 5 October) and to a Day of Prayer (on 7 October) for the Pope and the Church, as “sexual abuse, abuse of power and internal conflicts at the highest levels obscure the face of the whole Church”. At their meeting, the Bishops spoke of the pilgrimage of the relics of Saint Therese and her parents, Louis and Zelie Martin, which will be travelling throughout the Scandinavian countries from 28 September to 29 November. Another main topic for discussion in Szczecin was the upcoming Synod of Bishops. “Gratitude for our vocation, confidence in our young people and the transmission of responsibilities, not unhealthy control mechanisms, are essential if we want to welcome young people to our Church and accompany them on their spiritual journey” – this is the brief message that the Bishops included in the final statement issued at the conclusion of their work, which was also marked by numerous celebrations with Catholic and Christian local communities.