Sweden: election results. Von Sydow (SIEPS), migration and identity supplanting economy and school as citizens’ main concerns

The director of the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies in Stockholm (SIEPS), Göran von Sydow, said about the victory of Sweden’s populist SD party: “Yes, they won again, but not as much as they expected, and we must remember that they only got 17% of votes, a percentage similar to that of Italy’s League party”. Indeed, “we must note that over four-fifths of voters voted for other parties”. What has changed is that “the issues of migration, integration and cultural identity have become predominant in the political agenda and now dominate the discussion, much more than the traditional issues of the economy, employment and education”. Throughout Europe, “political parties are struggling to understand how to position themselves in this new landscape marked by political conflict”. Also in view of the elections to the European Parliament next May, Göran von Sydow stressed that “anti-EU and anti-immigration political forces are seeking to mobilise the conflict” and “to find ways to institutionalise cooperation, something that has always been very weak” between parties at the right end of the political spectrum. According to von Sydow, pro-European parties need to “find a line and decide” to what extent they want to focus their electoral campaigns on “defending the growth of European integration and on addressing these challenges”.