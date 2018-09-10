Government: Openpolis, “Conte government never asked vote of confidence during its first 100 days”

Unlike previous governments, during its first 100 days, Conte government never asked for a vote of confidence regarding the texts being examined by the Chamber or the Senate. It is something new with respect to the previous governments of the 17th legislature: Letta (2 times), Renzi (9 times) and Gentiloni (5 times). It was pointed out by Openpolis in its report on “100 days of Conte government”. Out of the 5 government measures passed by the Senate, just 2 obtained over 161 votes in favour, the usual majority threshold – says the report -. The other three (named Thousand Extension Decree, Dignity Decree and the law for the Court of Bari) were passed with less votes than the ones usually necessary. On the other hand, out of the 17 measures decided by the Council of Ministers on 31 August, just 2 were political proposals by the Government (the Dignity Decree and the Grillo bill on sanitary profession security). The average length of the meetings of the Council of Ministers was 52 minutes. It’s the shortest figure since Letta government. With respect to the latest, one can see the greatest difference: at that time the meetings lasted 106 minutes on the average. And the last figure: 100 days have gone from the oath of Conte government, but the government team is still incomplete. The vice ministers should have been six, but just Emanuela Del Re has been appointed up to now (for cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), while the other five boxes are still officially empty.