Council of Europe: weekly agenda. Seminar today in Strasbourg sponsored by the Permanent Mission of the Holy See

(Strasbourg) The agenda of the Council of Europe (COE) this week features a number of meetings and events in different countries: starting today in Spain, until 14 September, is the 19th edition of the University on Youth and Development (UYD), organized by the North-South Centre to train 200 youth leaders from different sectors in youth participation and networking with a view to promoting inclusive societies. Today and tomorrow, the Polish city of Warsaw is hosting the project “Keep Crime out of Sport”, featuring a seminar aimed at identifying the “types of manipulations” and methods used by manipulators; the event will be attended by representatives from the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria. Under the programme “Intercultural Cities”, the Italian city of Turin will be the venue for a workshop on 13-14 September on intercultural communication and mediation aimed at local policy makers, which will equip them to challenge negative stereotypes about migration. In Yerevan, Armenia, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities will be holding a seminar on “consultation mechanisms between local and national authorities” to launch a dialogue on various consultation mechanisms which can be adapted to the Armenian context. Also this week, the Congress will meet in Minsk to discuss the application of the European Charter of Local Self-Government to different contexts. Finally, the Council’s headquarters will host a Symposium today, sponsored by the Permanent Mission of the Holy See to the COE, on “The Challenge of Universality: Crossed Perspectives 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”.