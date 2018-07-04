Germany: Catholic Youth Federation rejects idea of closed centres for asylum seekers. “Incompatible with human dignity”

The National Council of the German Catholic Youth Federation (BDKJ) categorically rejects the so-called “transit centres” for asylum seekers, provided for in the agreement concluded between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, that has temporarily averted a political crisis in Germany. The National Council of the BDKJ, which is holding its meeting in Düsseldorf since yesterday, “calls for clear answers to the question of the human resettlement of asylum seekers in the European Union, considering all necessary requirements for a successful integration. To us, the accommodation of displaced persons, particularly children and young people, in closed transit centres is incompatible with human dignity”, a document released on the margins of the meeting reads. Neighbouring European countries “have already announced that they will not accept non-registered refugees coming from Germany”. “Hence – the BDKJ wrote – many people are likely to stay in these centres for a long time. Back in 2015, the BDKJ had already requested an open-border Europe, in line with Pope Francis’ request to address the issues in a spirit of hospitality”. For the German Catholic youth, there is a need to “break down border fences and take real action on granting asylum seekers the right to stay”. The BDKJ highlights that Europe’s “ solidarity to people forced to flee is diminishing, but human dignity in 2018 is not worth less than in 2015”.