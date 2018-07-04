EU Parliament: Morawiecki (Poland’s Prime Minister), “yes to a Europe of Nations according to De Gaulle’s view”

(Strasbourg) The Iron Curtain and the overcoming thereof, the “Christian roots” of Europe, the “defence of European identity”. Marteusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, gives a long speech to the European Parliament, starting from the history of his country and of the continent, which, he says, has huge challenges ahead of it, “not one, but many crises all together”: economy, security, migration, “Russia’s aggressive policy”, instabilities in the Middle East and Africa. Challenges that require a “stronger” Europe, one that “does not take powers or responsibilities away from the States”, a Europe of Nations, “according – he states – to De Gaulle’s view”. Then, an analysis of populism and nationalism: “Many European citizens are against social inclusion, it is proof of the mistakes that have been made so far. So, instead to blaming populism, we should reflect on the reasons that create it, because people want freedom, they want to decide for themselves and for their own families, they want to be sure they matter and are listened to”. Three are the items on which Morawiecki lingers to “reform Europe”: the building of the single market; security and defence; “a union of citizens”. He lists a number of successes gained by the Polish government over the last few years, he insists on the fight against tax evasion and the need to spend more in armaments and cyber-security. “Citizens – he claims – want a EU that defends the borders from immigration”; we must give the migrants’ home countries “a fishing rod to fish, not the fish”. He likes the EU’s cohesion policy (the one that provides structural funds to the member states) and says “no to a sovereign Europe”, because “the strength of Europe is based on the sovereignty and strength of its member states”.