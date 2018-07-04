Council of Europe: adopted strategy to “prevent and combat terrorism while respecting human rights”

(Strasbourg) A strategy to “prevent and combat terrorism while respecting human rights” and “the rule of law” was adopted today by the Council of Europe. It consists of a set of indicators taking “into account any new developments in terrorist threats” and equipping “governments with the effective means” to respond to them, Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland said. The strategy focuses on three priorities: prevention, prosecution and protection. “Prevention” does not mean just to disrupt terrorist attacks, but also to prevent “factors conducive to terrorism”, as radicalisation, incitement, propaganda, and recruitment and training for terrorist purposes. Sharing best practices, defining indicators to identify the risks, awareness-raising, and strengthening the legal frameworks to combat the financing of terrorism are all key elements. With regard to “prosecution”, cooperation in criminal matters, that is, the sharing and exchange of information (investigations and evidence) at transnational level is a core feature. To ensure “protection”, the strategy suggests the “best practices” on “de-radicalisation and social reintegration”, “risk assessment”, studies on individuals convicted for terrorism, and countering terrorist propaganda in prisons. The strategy includes initiatives on “the return to Europe of women and children having been involved” in terrorism abroad, and the effectiveness of law enforcement and emergency services. The full text is available on the website of the Council of Europe.