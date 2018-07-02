Meeting in Bari: Card. Koch, “the Pope said: the time is ripe for the Churches to unite in prayer for peace”

(Foto: AFP/SIR)

“It is an idea that has been around for a while as the situation in the Middle East is very dear to the Holy Father”. In an interview with SIR news agency, Card. Kurt Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, explained the reason behind Pope Francis’ decision to hold a Day of Prayer and Reflection for the Middle East in the Italian city of Bari on 7 July. The Cardinal recalled: “The Pope said: the time is ripe and it is important to offer this sign of prayer for peace in that region of the world. It is important to invite all other Churches – especially the Patriarchs of the Eastern, Orthodox and Catholic Churches – to join together to pray for peace in Bari. And it is also important to make this a public meeting to show our closeness and solidarity with all Christians and all men and women living in the Middle East”. What is most concerning to the Holy Father? “Certainly the war – the Cardinal answered – particularly the fact that many Christians are fleeing the region. The fact that there are no more men, no more Christians in that land, but only gravestones. We have lost a lot. The Pope is concerned about supporting Christians from that region, that they may find the right conditions to stay, and this is also a pressing issue for the Patriarchs who say: we are very grateful to you for welcoming our refugees, but do not tell them to come. Help them instead to remain in their homeland”. Pope Francis’ invitation to the Patriarchs of the Orthodox Churches was sent by the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity. “Many of them”, Card. Koch said – have already confirmed their attendance. They are very grateful to the Pope for promoting this initiative, and many wish to attend in person. Others will not be able to participate because they have already made other commitments and will send delegates. But they all want to be present and offer this sign of unity for the suffering and persecution of Christians”.