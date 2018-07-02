EU Parliament: plenary meeting in Strasbourg. Considerations about the summit, defence policy and Salvini’s statements on Roma communities

(Strasbourg) Again migration and security, as well as defence policy, the future of Europe, and copyrights. The four-day plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, from today to the July 5th, will see a wide range of items on the agenda. This evening, the MEPs will discuss and vote on the EU’s first programme for the promotion of innovation in the European defence industry. Tomorrow, the MEPs will go back to the outcome of the European Council of June 28th and 29th with the president of the EU Council, Tusk, and with the president of the EU Commission, Juncker. On Wednesday, July 4th, the Polish Prime Minister Marteusz Morawiecki will be there for a far-ranging discussion about the future of Europe. Other items will include border security (with the final vote on the new preventive control system for citizens under the Visa Waiver Programme), the “Mobility Package” (voting to update the EU road transport rules), and copyrights (maybe voting to change the Parliamentary Commission’s position). On Wednesday afternoon, the MEPs will be talking about the statements recently made by the Italian deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini, about Roma and Sinti communities in Italy. The floor will also review a draft resolution, claiming that supporting migrants for humanitarian purposes should not be a crime (the member states are asked to add exceptions to their national laws so as to prevent individuals and NGOs engaged in humanitarian operations being prosecuted).