Germany: “Get the Right Idea”, theme for youth pilgrimage to Dresden-Meissen diocese

Next 4 July, about 1,600 boys and girls are arriving in the Benedictine monastery of Wechselburg, in the diocese of Dresden-Meissen, during the traditional pilgrimage of Saxony’s and Thuringia’s youth. This year’s date is part of the celebrations for the 850 years from the foundation of the monastery, and 25 years from its new birth after about 450 years in oblivion, thanks to support from the monks of the Bavarian Abbey of Ettal. The day will start with a Mass celebrated by the bishop of the diocese, Msgr. Henry Timmer Evers, in the monumental church of Wechselburg (13thcentury), regarded as one of the masterpieces of the German Romanesque style, and famous for its coolness. The theme of this year’s pilgrimage is “Get the Right Idea”, says Stephan Schubert, in charge of the pastoral office for the children of the diocese: “in this day, the guiding principle is that children train to look at and to listen to what is good for the other, and what is necessary for them to live in joy. Doing that, they may learn that God is with us when we work for justice”. In the coolness of the monastery’s yards, children, boys and girls will take part in theatre or music events, or painting activities. They will also be able to make objects commonly used with recycled materials, knowing about juggling and stilt-walking. Msgr. Timmer Evers and one of the monks of Wechselburg will be asked questions during a round table including representatives of the police and the Knights of Malta.