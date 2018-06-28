Churches in Europe: meeting of media officers and spokespersons of the Bishops’ Conferences. Mgr. Da Cunha (CCEE) “Communicating Christ – the greatest challenge in the digital age”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Communicating Christ in the light of changes in the world of communications, with particular reference to the social media which have significantly transformed people’s behaviour. We focused on the presence of the Church and of the Bishops’ Conferences in that world”. This is how Fr. Duarte da Cunha, Secretary General of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE), summarised the meeting of the media officers and spokespersons that was held in Rome at the headquarters of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) from 26 to 28 June. In these days, the media officers of the Catholic Churches in Europe have been able to meet the Holy Father, the members of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications and the Vatican press office, as well as Vatican communications experts and young people in view of the Synod in October. “The Church has a passion for Europe – Mgr. Da Cunha remarked – and is at the service of European citizens. Communicating Christ is the greatest contribution the Church can make to Europe. Love for Europe does not necessarily equate with the absence of criticism. But it is about the proclamation of the Christian faith and experience. It is a proclamation that is not only expressed by words, but authentically lived out. This means that there is a connection between the words and the works, and that the very works are the Word”.