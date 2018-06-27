Pope Francis: audience, “How many wonderful things has God done for me?”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“How many wonderful things has God done for me?”. This is the off-the-cuff question suggested by Pope Francis to the 12,000 faithful present in St Peter’s square today. The Pope asked everyone to respond “in silence” and repeated the question three times. “This is the question”, Pope Francis said off the cuff: “Let each of us respond in silence. This is how God liberates us. God does so many beautiful things and sets us free”. “Gratitude is the fundamental trait of a heart visited by the Holy Spirit”, the Pope explained: “To obey God, we must first remember His goodness”. Then he cited St. Basil: “Those who do not let His generosity fall into oblivion head towards good virtues and works of justice”. “Where does this take us?” Pope Francis asked: “Well, to do a memory exercise: how many wonderful things has God done for each of us! How generous our Heavenly Father is!”. Then he asked the faithful to do that “little exercise” “with their heart”.