European Council: Tusk, a letter of invitation to the 28 leaders. “Migration, reinstating security and borders”

(Brussels) “There’s a lot at stake. And time is running out”. This has been written today, in a long letter to the 28 heads of state and government of the EU member states, by the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk. The letter invites the leaders to the European Council on June 28th and 29th, listing the items on the agenda, and summarises some items on which, according to Tusk, consensus will have to be found. The section about migration is of course the longest one: Tusk insists above all on border control, the fight against illegal immigration, relationships with home and transit countries to stop the flows. Little or no space is given to asylum, homing and social inclusion, or legal migration. All but clear are his suggestions on Europe’s potential joint responsibility and solidarity in facing the problem. “A prerequisite for a true EU refugee policy is that Europeans effectively decide who comes into Europe”, Tusk writes. “Failure to achieve this goal would mean we are actually weak and above all it might give the idea Europe has no external borders. The European citizens expect us – and they have done so for a long time now – to act firmly and make them feel safe again. People want this, not because they have all of a sudden become xenophobic and want to raise walls against the rest of the world, but because every political authority has a duty to make the law abided by, to protect their territory and their borders”.