EU: tomorrow in Brussels #wakEUp, the youth initiative to wake up the leaders. “A European response to new challenges”

Maria Ballestreros Melero, vicepresidente di Aegee (Associazione degli studenti europei)

(Brussels) Hundreds of citizens will gather in front of the headquarters of the European Council, near Schuman square, in Brussels tomorrow, Thursday, 28 June, to send a wake-up call to the EU leaders attending the Summit, asking them not to sleepwalk “towards the collapse of Europe”, but to find an agreement on the long-awaited reforms to “revive the Union”. The initiative, known as #wakEUp, is receiving great support from civil society organizations and political parties in Belgium and Europe, and enjoys the support of several members of the European Parliament participating in the event. “Europe needs a wake-up call, to put young people at the centre, and focus on development for the success of the European project”, explained Maria Ballestreros Melero, vice president of AEGEE (European Students’ Forum), a partner of the event. “Even if we believe in the EU, there is still much to do, and to build the European Union we want to live in, we have to stand up now and ask for reforms”, added Danica Vihinen, secretary general of the European Liberal Youth (LYMEC). The event is sponsored by the Union of European Federalists and the Young European Federalists, in cooperation with the European Movement in Belgium. Participating in the event are many youth organizations that advocate a “united European response to the challenges of migration, common defence, and the Eurozone government”.