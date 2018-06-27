Comece: let the EU defence policy be based on “diplomacy, conflict prevention and human security”

(Brussels) A further reflection is required “across the EU on the long-term goals of the European security and defence policy”, goals that “should take an approach based on rights and be aimed at strengthening the security of individuals, families and communities”. This has been suggested by the Commission of the EU Bishops Conference (Comece), which, at a workshop on “new defence technology”, discussed the “current developments” of the industry and the “legal, security and ethical” issues they imply. Such reflection was part of the European Commission’s recent proposal on the future of the European defence funds. Comece encourages “the understanding of defence as a global concept”, as written in a notice that reports about the meeting. “Since military defence is not enough to face the many challenges that threatent today’s security, the EU should better connect its research and technological initiatives in defence with other political areas, such as diplomacy, conflict prevention and human, socio-economic and ecological security”. It is essential that the development of new defence technology move “at a pace with the development of a common ethical and anthropological framework” and be “closely connected with the respect of human rights”. Comece recently produced a paper about defence, called “Whose Security?, Whose Defence?”.