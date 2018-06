Pope Francis has accepted the resignation from the office of president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), presented by Cardinal Domenico Calcagno upon reaching the age limit, and has called to succeed him in the same office Mgr. Nunzio Galantino, bishop emeritus of Cassano all’Jonio, currently secretary general of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, the Holy See Press Office reports.