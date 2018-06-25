World Meeting of Families: from today, tickets can be booked at www.worldmeeting2018.ie

From today, tickets may be booked to attend two events that are part of the World Meeting of Families, with Pope Francis at the centre: the first one is the Pope’s visit to the Marian Shrine of Knock, the morning of August 26th, where the Pope will go on a pilgrimage to pray in the Chapel of the Apparition, then to say the Angelus in the square opposite the Basilica. The Pope will stay in Knock one hour (9.45am-10.45am) and 45 thousand people may attend the event. Tickets must also be had to attend the final Mass of the World Day of Families, at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, in the afternoon of the same day. 500 thousand tickets are available from now on, for the event. “There will be no admission to either of these venues on the day without a ticket – all adults and children attending these events will need to have a ticket in advance”, explains a notice from the Irish news office of the Day. Tickets are available at www.worldmeeting2018.ie and are free, the notice points out, then adds that: “At the time of booking there will be an invitation to make a voluntary contribution to the WMOF2018 to offset the costs of the event. This is optional and will have no impact on a person’s ability to access a ticket.”.