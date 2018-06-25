+++ Migrants-Europe: Card. Parolin, “the problem requires the involvement of all. It cannot rest on the shoulders of a few countries” +++

“I believe there must be a common response to this problem. Certainly, closing the ports is not a response. A response can only come from the collaboration of all European states”. The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said this in an interview with SIR news agency, speaking about the issue – which was the focus of yesterday’s talks in Brussels – of migration management in the Mediterranean and Europe’s responsibility. “The question is”, Card. Parolin began: “Where is Europe? Is it still there? If it is there, we want to see some action”. “I believe that we must insist on this”, the Secretary of State said: “The issue of migration is a challenge that requires the involvement of all. It cannot rest on the shoulders of just a few countries, it should be the responsibly of Europe as a whole and of the entire international community, but always in that spirit, in that horizon of humanity and solidarity which should always accompany our efforts in addressing such issues”. Speaking on the margins of the Symposium on “Defending International Religious Freedom: Partnership and action” that is being held in Rome, the cardinal mentioned the Pope’s forthcoming meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, saying the migration issue “will certainly be among the topics” the Holy Father will “address with the French President”.