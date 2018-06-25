+++ Day of Prayer and Reflection for the Middle East: Card. Parolin, “Pope Francis strongly supports it”. “The initiative comes from him” +++

(Foto Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

“Pope Francis strongly supports” the Day of Prayer and Reflection for the Middle East. “The initiative comes from him. He has sought to involve all the heads of the Christian Churches in a joint effort for peace, emphasizing the ecumenical contribution that the Christian Churches can make in solving many of the problems affecting the Middle East”, especially in the areas of “conflict resolution and peace building”. In an interview with SIR news agency, Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, presented the Day of Prayer and Reflection on the dramatic situation in the Middle East that will be held in the Italian city of Bari on 7 July. The city, known as the “window on the East”, also preserves the relics of Saint Nicholas. According to Card. Parolin, the Day, which will be attended by the heads of the Christian Churches in the Middle Eastern region, intends to send “a message of closeness and encouragement. Indeed, Christians in the Middle East often need to feel the closeness of their brothers and sisters throughout the world. Sometimes, there are no immediate solutions, but it is important that they know that the Churches care for their situation”. Then, of course, the leaders “will highlight the contribution that Christian communities can make in finding a solution to the problems while respecting the rights of every person and every group”.