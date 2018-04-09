Pope Francis: Gaudete et Exsultate, situation of migrants is not a “lesser” or “secondary” issue compared to “bioethical questions”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

The situation of migrants is not to be considered a “lesser issue” or “a secondary issue compared to the ‘grave’ bioethical questions”. Pope Francis stated this in his Apostolic Exhortation “Gaudete et Exsultate”, warning against “two harmful errors”. On the one hand, Pope Francis lamented, some Christians reduce Christianity to “a sort of NGO”, separating the Gospel demands “from their personal relationship with the Lord”. “The other harmful ideological error – according to the Pope – is found in those who find suspect the social engagement of others, seeing it as superficial, worldly, secular, materialist, communist or populist. Or they relativize it, as if there are other more important matters, or the only thing that counts is one particular ethical issue or cause that they themselves defend”. Then Pope Francis provided a concrete example to illustrate this point: “Our defence of the innocent unborn” needs to be “clear, firm and passionate, for at stake is the dignity of a human life, which is always sacred and demands love for each person, regardless of his or her stage of development. Equally sacred, however, are the lives of the poor, those already born, the destitute, the abandoned and the underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm and elderly exposed to covert euthanasia, the victims of human trafficking, new forms of slavery, and every form of rejection”. “We often hear it said that, with respect to relativism and the flaws of our present world, the situation of migrants, for example, is a lesser issue”, the Pontiff denounced. “Some Catholics consider it a secondary issue compared to the ‘grave’ bioethical questions”. “That a politician looking for votes might say such a thing is understandable, but not a Christian, for whom the only proper attitude is to stand in the shoes of those brothers and sisters of ours who risk their lives to offer a future to their children”. “This is not a notion invented by some Pope, or a momentary fad”, Pope Francis pointed out, citing what the Book of Leviticus says about the stranger: “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; and you shall love him as yourself; for you were strangers in the land of Egypt”. The invitation is also to follow the teaching of Prophet Isaiah, according to whom what is pleasing to God is to “share your bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into your house; when you see the naked, to cover him, and not to hide yourself from your own kin”.