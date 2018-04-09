Pope Francis: appeal for Syria, “Nothing can justify the use of instruments of extermination”

“Terrible news reaches us from Syria, news of bombings with dozens of victims, many of whom are women and children, news of many people struck by the effects of the chemical substances in the bombs. Let us pray for all the deceased, for the wounded, and for the families who suffer”. Pope Francis said this yesterday after the Regina Coeli, making an appeal for peace in the Middle Eastern country. “There is no good or bad war, and nothing can justify the use of such instruments of extermination against unarmed people and populations”, he went on to say. “Let us pray that the political and military leaders may choose another way, that of negotiation, the only way that can lead to peace”.